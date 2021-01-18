Doctors, medical staff locked out of The Heights Hospital in Houston

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is now working to unlock the doors at The Heights Hospital after medical professionals were not allowed into the building.

One doctor was able to get inside to quickly grab a small cart of basic supplies to try to help some of her patients out in the parking lot.

"We came to the clinic and found the locks have been changed and we are not allowed into the building and not allowed to see our patients," said Dr. John Thomas with The Heights Hospital.

Thomas is one of the employees who arrived at the clinic on Monday at The Heights Hospital only be locked out.

He tells FOX 26, the clinic has been forced to close, but the rehabilitation hospital has been allowed to operate. But the building serves many functions.

"There is a Covid-prison unit," said Thomas. "They’ve taken prisoners from the state and they’re being tested in there. but the rest of the hospital’s been shut down and we are not allowed in."

"The doors are closed, and I don’t understand why the doors are close," said Lisa Fisher, a patient from the hospital.

For patients like Lisa Fisher, who has a scheduled appointment at least once a week to see her doctor, it was a wasted appointment where she didn’t receive the medical help she was seeking.

"I normally come in to see Dr. Mac for a post Covid follow up, I come in at least once a week," said Fisher.

Sources tell FOX26 there are two operations within the building owned by two different companies. One may have been sold recently and there is talk that there might be some finical shortcomings.

"My position is that this is an illegal act. Bankruptcy has its role, but it does not have the ability to lockout health care providers," said Jackson Lee.

Jackson Lee tells FOX 26 that she will be following up with the state health department and HHS.

"Had they given notice, we would have called our patients and told them we need to see you elsewhere," said Thomas.