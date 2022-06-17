DJ ENVY kicks off Drive Your Dreams Car Show Tour in Houston this weekend

Nationally known radio personality DJ Envy, from The Breakfast Klub on iHeartRadio, kicks off his Drive Your Dreams Car Show Tour in Houston at NRG Arena.

It’s one of the biggest and most anticipated Car Shows of the year coming to Houston. The event is happening Sunday, June 19 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at NRG Arena.

Exotic cars, old-school cars, amusement rides, carnival games, monster trucks, NASCAR, Jumpees and plenty of family fun.

The friendly battle titled "NY versus Texas", Will include some of your favorite celebrities personal cars including fabulous, 50 Cent, James Prince, Trae tha Truth, Lynn Price, owner of Turkey Leg Hut, DJ Mr. Rogers, and many more.

