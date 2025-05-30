DJ Daniel, Houston teen turned honorary U.S. agent, facing new tumors, White House says

The Brief DJ Daniel, 13, is facing three new tumors, according to White House officials. The Houston teen became an honorary Secret Service agent after being sworn into mostly national law enforcement agencies. Daniel was told in 2018 that he had five months to live with his cancer diagnosis.



The White House is sending wishes to a Houston boy who recently learned about his new health challenges.

DJ Daniel learns of new tumors

What we know:

According to social media posts from the White House, Honorary Secret Service Agent DJ Daniel is facing three new tumors. Officials say his dad, Theodis, shared the update with them.

Daniel was sworn in as an honorary Secret Service agent in March during President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress.

For years, Daniel has wanted to be a police officer and has received several recognitions from local police departments. According to the White House, he has been sworn into over 1,300 law enforcement agencies across the country.

"We're lifting up Agent DJ Daniel in prayer after his dad, Theodis, shared that DJ is now facing three new tumors," White House officials shared on social media. "Agent Daniel, you're a true legend."

What we don't know:

No other information is available regarding Daniels' health update.

Who is DJ Daniel?

The backstory:

At 13-years-old, DJ Daniel has been battling brain and spinal cancer and his dream since he was younger has been to be a police officer. Since then, he has been sworn into law enforcement agencies across the country and in Italy, and he's still going!

Daniel was given five months to live when he received his brain cancer diagnosis in 2018. Since that time, he has gone through 13 brain surgeries.

Devarjaye grew up watching his military father interact with men and women in uniform. It was by watching them that, at 9 years old, he grew an admiration for those in uniform and decided he wanted a career in law enforcement.