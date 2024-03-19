Texas immigration law: Divided Supreme Court lifts pause on bill that gives police power to arrest migrants

A divided Supreme Court on Tuesday lifted a stay on a Texas law that gives police broad powers to arrest migrants suspected of crossing the border illegally while a legal battle over immigration authority plays out.

The Biden administration is suing to strike down the measure, arguing it’s a clear violation of federal authority that would hurt international relations and create chaos in administering immigration law. A judge could then order them to leave the U.S.

Texas has argued it has a right to take action over what Gov. Greg Abbott has described as an "invasion" of migrants on the border.