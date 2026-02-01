1 killed, 5 injured in Homestead-area shootout, Houston Police say

The Brief The shooting was reported Saturday night along Homestead Road. Police say people started shooting at each other during an altercation. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A total of six people were shot, and one of them has died after a suspected shootout Saturday night in Houston's Homestead area, according to police.

Houston Homestead shooting

What we know:

Police reported the shooting at about 8 p.m. Saturday along Homestead Road near Guadalupe Street.

A lieutenant at the scene said officers were dispersing a large crowd that gathered for a trail ride. During that time, an altercation broke out behind the strip center, and people allegedly started shooting at each other.

Police reported six people shot in total as of Saturday night. One person has been pronounced deceased, according to HPD's Homicide Unit.

At last check, conditions for the other shooting victims vary between stable and critical.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. Police say the victims' ages range between 15–22 years old.

There is no information about any suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Unit: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)