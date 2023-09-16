Disneyland, the self-proclaimed "Happiest Place on Earth," has recently added a new element of happiness for those who enjoy alcoholic beverages.

The iconic California park has started serving alcohol at three more of its locations – the River Belle Terrace, Carnation Cafe, and Cafe Orleans. Visitors can now indulge in a wide array of beer, wine, and liquor options.

ANAHEIM, CA - MARCH 13: General views of the new Mickey Mouse statue on Main Street, during the "100 Years of Wonder" celebration at Disneyland on March 13, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Expand

The move marks a significant departure from the park's long-standing policy of being a dry theme park for decades. However, in 2019, Disneyland made a groundbreaking change with the debut of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which introduced Oga's Cantina, the first-ever establishment within the park to serve alcohol.

Interestingly, this decision to serve alcoholic beverages goes against the personal beliefs of Walt Disney himself. The legendary founder apparently held a strong opposition to alcohol being served at his theme parks.

Alcoholic drinks have been served at Club 33 for years, but it is an ultra-exclusive club that requires a five-figure membership.

Guests must be 21 years old or older to consume alcoholic beverages at Disneyland, and proper ID will be required.