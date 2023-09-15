In a show of solidarity, celebrities are stepping up to support union members who have been impacted by the ongoing strike in Hollywood.

Leveraging their unique skills and talents, these stars are auctioning off one-of-a-kind experiences and items to raise funds for crew members who have lost health insurance due to shutdowns related to the strike.

Renowned actor John Lithgow has offered to paint a watercolor portrait of a lucky bidder's dog. Lithgow's talent as an artist adds an extra layer of uniqueness to this offering, making it a truly special opportunity for pet owners looking to capture their furry friends' essence on canvas.

Comedian Sarah Silverman is also joining the cause, offering fans the chance to engage in a virtual game of 20 Questions. Over Zoom, the participant can enjoy an interactive and hilarious session with Silverman, known for her quick wit and humor.

For fans of critically acclaimed television shows, an extraordinary dining experience awaits. Bob Odenkirk, best known for his roles on "Better Call Saul" and "Breaking Bad," and David Cross, famous for his portrayal of Tobias Fünke in "Arrested Development," are teaming up to host a dinner. This exclusive opportunity allows a lucky bidder to enjoy an evening of conversation and laughter with these two talented actors.

Some of the items up for auction include DVDs signed by Director Rian Johnson, a signed apron from The Bear, a VIP ticket to the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards, and a "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure" script signed by the cast and screenwriters.

All these unique experiences and items can be found on the popular online marketplace, eBay, as part of the

The Union Solidarity Coalition's charity auction.