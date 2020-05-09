Disney World could reopen in late July, one analyst says

article

Disney World guests could be walking through the front gates in July if one analyst’s prediction is correct.

Bernie McTernan with Rosenblatt Securities says if the Orlando theme parks follow in the steps of Shanghai Disneyland, they could be back in business sooner than later.

He discussed his prediction in a research note published this week.

"If the timeline for reopening Downtown Disney in Shanghai and the Shanghai Disneyland is similar for Disney Springs and Disney World it suggests Disney World would reopen July 22nd, 41 days ahead of our current forecast," he writes.

Disney Springs announced plans this week for a phased reopening on May 20. The entertainment complex closed in mid-March, along with the theme parks, as the coronavirus pandemic spread globally.

Shanghai Disneyland will reopen to guests on May 11 with controlled capacity. The milestone is particularly significant for China, once the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets to the reopening reportedly sold out within minutes.

So far, Disney has not announced a reopening date for its Orlando theme parks.