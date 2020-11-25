Disney to lay off 32,000 workers by Mar. 2021, includes 28,000 previously announced

article

The coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt businesses across the world and Disney is no exception. On Wednesday, Disney provided an update on the company's finances and it says it plans to let thousands of workers go in 2021.

According to Disney's Form 10-K that was filed to the U.S. government, the company said it plans to terminate about 32,000 employees, primarily from the "Park, Experiences and Products" departments during the first half of the 2021 fiscal year.

Back in September, Disney announced it would lay off 28,000 workers. A spokesperson with Disney told FOX 11 the new figure (32,000 projected layoffs) includes the previously announced park layoffs (28,000 projected layoffs).

As of November of 2020, Disneyland, Disney California Adventure and other major Califronia theme parks have remained closed due to the state's COVID-19 reopening guidelines.

Advertisement

Disney's downtown shopping mall reopened in July and Disney California Adventure reopened parts of Buena Vista Street earlier in the month.

You can click here to read Disney's Form 10-K.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.