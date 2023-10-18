Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero 2023 Tickets Giveaway
KRIV "DISNEY ON ICE FIND YOUR HERO" GIVEAWAY RULES
Who Can Enter
1. Entrants must be legal Texas residents who are 18 years of age or older at the time
of entry and have lawful access to the method(s) of entry set forth in these rules.2. Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station KRIV
("Sponsor") and Feld Entertainment, their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion
agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible. The
term "immediate family members" includes spouses, parents and step-parents, siblings and
step-siblings, and children and stepchildren. The term "household members" refers to
people who share the same residence at least three (3) months out of the year. Participation
constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Giveaway Rules and
Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Giveaway.
Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.
How To Enter
3. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Only one (1) entry per e-mail
address, per person, per day regardless of how many email addresses a person may
have and/or use. The giveaway begins on or about 4:00 a.m. October 23, 2023, and
all entries must be received by 11:59 a.m. .local time, on October 27, 2023 (the
"Giveaway Period"). Entries received after the Giveaway Period ends will be
deemed not entered for purposes of this Contest. The Station’s clock is the official
time keeping device for this Contest.
4. To enter, go to the contest tab located at www.fox26houston.com/contests, and select
"DISNEY ON ICE FIND YOUR HERO" and follow all instructions to fully complete the
entry form. Incomplete and/or incorrect entry forms will be deemed not entered for
purposes of this Contest. An individual, household, and/or immediate family may win only
one (1) time during this Giveaway Period.
5. Sponsor and Feld Entertainment are not responsible for error, omission,
interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or
unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone
equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or
inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway
information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor and Feld
Entertainment are also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any
other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials
in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials
may be maintained as part of KRIV’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT
BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR
UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A
VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN
ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK
DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT
PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway
if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.
6. Five (5) winners will be selected by random drawing from among valid
entries on or about October 27, 2023 on or after 12:00 p.m. local time.
The Prize(s)
7. Subject to verification of eligibility and continued compliance with these
Contest Rules, the winner(s) will each receive four (4) tickets "DISNEY ON ICE
FIND YOUR HERO" on November 9th through the 12th, 2023 at NRG Stadium.
The approximate retail value of each prize is Eighty dollars ($80.00) Prize provided
by Feld Entertainment. Should Winner be unable to attend on November 9th through
12th, 2023 for any reason, no substation of prize will be provided and the winner
will forfeit the prize. The tickets may not be transferred and/or sold for any reason.
8. Winner(s) will be notified by phone and/or email on or about the day
selected. Winner(s) must respond to prize notification, complete, sign and return a
Certification of Eligibility and Release, and claim the prize, all in the manner and
within the time period communicated by Sponsor or they will be disqualified. If a
winner cannot be reached, does not respond to prize notification, or does not return
the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the
prize within the designated time period, Sponsor will select an alternate winner if,
in the Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits.
9. Prize(s) cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by
the winner(s). The winner(s) cannot assign or transfer prize(s). Sponsor reserves
the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize,
for any reason.
10. The winner(s) are responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes
on prizes based on the value of the prize(s) set forth in these rules.
11. Only one prize will be awarded per household. Individuals are eligible to
win only one prize within any 90-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways
entered.
Odds of Winning Miscellaneous
12. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.
13. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use
winner(s)’s names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online
posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity
purposes, without additional compensation.
14. These giveaway rules are available at www.fox26houston.com/contests, and
Monday through Friday during normal business hours at KRIV-TV, 4261 Southwest
Freeway, Houston, TX, 77027 for a period of at least 30 days following the end of the entry
period of the giveaway.
15. For a list of prize winner(s), send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope no
later than one year following the end of the entry period, to: 4261 Southwest Freeway,
Houston, TX 77027, Attn: R. Pegado.
16. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void
where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions
requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other
requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor
is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or
administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize(s). In the event
of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the
entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.
17. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be
bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its
parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any
and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize
or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to
Sponsor’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at
fox26houston.com/contests.
18. This giveaway is not sponsored, endorsed, administered by or associated with
Facebook. Entry information is provided to Sponsor, not to Facebook. Entrants
release Facebook from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of
any kind related to this giveaway.
19. Opting in to receive further communication is not necessary to enter or
win. Agreeing to receive further communication will not increase your odds of
winning.