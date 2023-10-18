Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero 2023 Tickets Giveaway

article



KRIV "DISNEY ON ICE FIND YOUR HERO" GIVEAWAY RULES



Who Can Enter



1. Entrants must be legal Texas residents who are 18 years of age or older at the time

of entry and have lawful access to the method(s) of entry set forth in these rules.2. Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station KRIV⁠⁠

("Sponsor") and Feld Entertainment, their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion

agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible. The

term "immediate family members" includes spouses, parents and step-parents, siblings and

step-siblings, and children and stepchildren. The term "household members" refers to

people who share the same residence at least three (3) months out of the year. Participation

constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Giveaway Rules and

Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Giveaway.

Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.





How To Enter



3. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Only one (1) entry per e-mail

address, per person, per day regardless of how many email addresses a person may

have and/or use. The giveaway begins on or about 4:00 a.m. October 23, 2023, and

all entries must be received by 11:59 a.m. .local time, on October 27, 2023 (the

"Giveaway Period"). Entries received after the Giveaway Period ends will be

deemed not entered for purposes of this Contest. The Station’s clock is the official

time keeping device for this Contest.



4. To enter, go to the contest tab located at www.fox26houston.com/contests, and select

"DISNEY ON ICE FIND YOUR HERO" and follow all instructions to fully complete the

entry form. Incomplete and/or incorrect entry forms will be deemed not entered for

purposes of this Contest. An individual, household, and/or immediate family may win only

one (1) time during this Giveaway Period.



5. Sponsor and Feld Entertainment are not responsible for error, omission,

interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or

unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone

equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or

inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway

information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor and Feld

Entertainment are also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any

other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials

in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials

may be maintained as part of KRIV’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT

BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR

UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A

VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN

ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK

DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT

PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway

if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.



6. Five (5) winners will be selected by random drawing from among valid

entries on or about October 27, 2023 on or after 12:00 p.m. local time.





The Prize(s)



7. Subject to verification of eligibility and continued compliance with these

Contest Rules, the winner(s) will each receive four (4) tickets "DISNEY ON ICE

FIND YOUR HERO" on November 9th through the 12th, 2023 at NRG Stadium.

The approximate retail value of each prize is Eighty dollars ($80.00) Prize provided

by Feld Entertainment. Should Winner be unable to attend on November 9th through

12th, 2023 for any reason, no substation of prize will be provided and the winner

will forfeit the prize. The tickets may not be transferred and/or sold for any reason.



8. Winner(s) will be notified by phone and/or email on or about the day

selected. Winner(s) must respond to prize notification, complete, sign and return a

Certification of Eligibility and Release, and claim the prize, all in the manner and

within the time period communicated by Sponsor or they will be disqualified. If a

winner cannot be reached, does not respond to prize notification, or does not return

the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the

prize within the designated time period, Sponsor will select an alternate winner if,

in the Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits.



9. Prize(s) cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by

the winner(s). The winner(s) cannot assign or transfer prize(s). Sponsor reserves

the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize,

for any reason.



10. The winner(s) are responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes

on prizes based on the value of the prize(s) set forth in these rules.



11. Only one prize will be awarded per household. Individuals are eligible to

win only one prize within any 90-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways

entered.





Odds of Winning Miscellaneous



12. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.



13. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use

winner(s)’s names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online

posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity

purposes, without additional compensation.



14. These giveaway rules are available at www.fox26houston.com/contests, and

Monday through Friday during normal business hours at KRIV-TV, 4261 Southwest

Freeway, Houston, TX, 77027 for a period of at least 30 days following the end of the entry

period of the giveaway.



15. For a list of prize winner(s), send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope no

later than one year following the end of the entry period, to: 4261 Southwest Freeway,

Houston, TX 77027, Attn: R. Pegado.



16. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void

where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions

requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other

requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor

is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or

administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize(s). In the event

of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the

entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.



17. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be

bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its

parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any

and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize

or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to

Sponsor’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at

fox26houston.com/contests.



18. This giveaway is not sponsored, endorsed, administered by or associated with

Facebook. Entry information is provided to Sponsor, not to Facebook. Entrants

release Facebook from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of

any kind related to this giveaway.



19. Opting in to receive further communication is not necessary to enter or

win. Agreeing to receive further communication will not increase your odds of

winning.