Disney names Impossible Burger the 'preferred plant-based burger' at Disney parks and cruise lines

Things are about to get impossibly magical at Disney’s theme parks.

The company recently announced that it will be expanding its plant-based menu items across its theme parks and cruise lines, adding that the Impossible Burger has been chosen as the “preferred plant-based burger of Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort and Disney Cruise Line.”

In a press release, Disney confirmed to have set up a “new strategic alliance” between Impossible Foods and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The first Impossible Foods items are scheduled to debut at the Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival.

New items include the Petite Impossible Burger with Guac and Pepper Jack Cheese, to be available at the Avocado Time Marketplace; the Impossible Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese, at the Nuts About Cheese Marketplace; and the Impossible Meatball Submarine, at Paradise Garden Grill.

Disney World in Florida already offers more than 400 plant-based dishes, with more items expected to be added to the California theme park in Spring 2020.

“We are thrilled to be working with Disney,” said Dennis Woodside, President of Impossible Foods, in the press release. “The millions of park-goers who visit Disney Parks and Resorts and sail on Disney Cruise Line each year – including those who are reducing their impact on the environment by eating less meat – will now be able to order the Impossible Burger and other delicious dishes made with our plant-based meat. We look forward to the exciting opportunities ahead with this new relationship.

Chef John Slate, Culinary Director at Disneyland Resort, added that the new option will add "creativity to the Disney dining experience."

“We’re excited to add more items featuring the Impossible Burger to our menus. We’re always looking for ways to bring more flavor, innovation and creativity to the Disney dining experience and we’re delighted to include Impossible Foods in new dishes that our guests and fans are sure to enjoy.”

