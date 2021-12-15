Disney, Pixar-inspired 18 hole mini-golf opens Friday at Discovery Green

Houston, get ready to kick some serious putt!



Made up of 18 fun and interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters, and icons from some of Disney and Pixar's most beloved films including Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Coco, A Bug's Life, Wall-E, and Inside Out, Pixar Putt is set to take guests to infinity… and beyond!

Each interactive session is 90 minutes. They are open daily and also host 18 & up only nights "Pixar after Dark".



Disney Pixar runs December 17 through March 20, 2022.



Tickets are on sale here.