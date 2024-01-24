Disaster declaration issued for San Jacinto County ahead of heavy rain

San Jacinto County is under a disaster declaration ahead of inclement weather in the area, according to county officials.

The declaration was issued by County Judge F. Faulkner and the measure was taken to help those facing severe weather and flooding due to rainfall.

Polk County Emergency Management announced residents below the Lake Livingston Dam, along the Trinity River and adjacent waterways, should be aware the Trinity River Authority is increasing the output over the spillways due to increased water coming into Lake Livingston.

The San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management earlier announced a voluntary evacuation due to weather conditions.

According to the county, the evacuation applies to Camilla Twin Harbor and Cedar Valley. The water levels of the river are continuing to rise and pose "imminent danger".

A Red Cross shelter will be open at 121 Live Oak Street in Coldspring, Texas 77331 starting at 1 p.m. San Jacinto County is under a Flood Warning until 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

This declaration also comes after several Houston area school districts are also delaying their schedules due to the increased rain.