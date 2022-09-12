Dinosaur skeleton expected to sell for $495K at auction

article

A small dinosaur skeleton is hitting the auction block next month.

The fossilized iguanodon skeleton is just over 4 feet tall and 9.8 feet long, Reuters reported.

The skeleton, which is being auctioned off in Paris, is expected to sell for about $495,000, according to Reuters.

"It's a dinosaur for a living room," Alexandre Giquello, an auctioneer, told Reuters in reference to the skeleton’s size.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Italian expert Iacopo Briano presents the fossilized skeleton of a Zephyr, a dinosaur of the iguanodon family that lived over 150 million years ago, during a press meeting in Paris on September 7, 2022, ahead of the auction to be held on October 20, 2022, at the Paris auction house Drouot. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

The dinosaur was believed to have lived more than 150 million years ago, Reuters reported.

It was discovered in Colorado in 2019 on private land, and it was restored by Italian paleontologists, according to the outlet.

The auction will be held on Oct. 20 at the Drouot auction house, according to the Giquello website.

Last year, the Drouot auction house facilitated the auction of the world’s largest triceratops skeleton, known as "Big John," FOX Business reported at the time.

The 23-foot long and 8-foot high skeleton sold for $7.7 million in October 2021.

