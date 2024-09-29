The Buzbee Law Firm and the AVA Law Group are providing more details on allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs, with over 100 alleged victims coming forward with claims of rape, sexual assault, and sexual exploitation. The firms are holding a press conference at 1:00 p,m, on Tuesday on the 75th floor of the JP Morgan Chase Tower.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Lead Counsel Tony Buzbee will provide the first public details regarding the lawsuits targeting Combs and other alleged perpetrators. He will discuss the nature of the allegations, information about the claimants, and any potential additional defendants. Buzbee also plans to share accounts from victims and will be available for questions from the media. The press conference will include information on relevant state laws that apply to these cases and the venues where the lawsuits will be filed.

Buzbee stated, "This is an important matter that we intend to aggressively pursue. We will leave no stone unturned to find all potentially liable parties, to include any individual or entity who participated in or benefitted from this egregious behavior. As we do this important work, we ask that the public understand it is very difficult and takes an incredible amount of courage for victims to come forward. I ask that we treat these brave individuals with the dignity and compassion that they deserve as they go through this trying time. Further, I'm also asking that if you have been victimized, or are a witness to the alleged behavior, please come forward. Your identify will remain confidential at this time."

Co-counsel Andrew Arsdale from the AVA Law Group will announce the Sexual Assault Hotline number, 1-800-200-7474, and explain the process for witnesses or victims to report their experiences confidentially.