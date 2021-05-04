Texas sees 17% increase in motorcycle fatalities despite lockdowns

The Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to look twice for motorcyclists as more than 2,300 were killed or seriously injured on Texas streets and highways last year

Motorcyclists account for 12% of all traffic fatalities statewide. On average, a motorcyclist is killed in a crash on Texas roads every day, according to TxDOT. Last year, 482 died.

"May through October is an especially dangerous period for motorcyclists in Texas," said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. "Of all the motorcyclist deaths in Texas during 2020, more than 61% happened in that period. It’s so important to remember that these motorcyclists don’t have the same protections that drivers in vehicles have, and that’s why we’re urging all motorists to stay watchful and alert when traveling alongside motorcycles so everyone can reach their destination safely."

May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and the Texas Department of Transportation’s annual "Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles" campaign gets underway to call attention to the safety precautions motorists can take to protect motorcyclists and themselves.

The Texas Transportation Institute (TTI) reports that fatal crashes between motorcyclists and drivers often occur when drivers misjudge the motorcycle’s distance and speed and make left turns in front of an oncoming motorcyclist.

Last year, almost one-third of Texas motorcycle fatalities occurred in an intersection or were intersection-related, according to TTI. TTI also points to driver inattention as a contributing factor to motorcycle crashes.

TxDOT has these safety tips for drivers to protect motorcyclists and prevent crashes:

Take extra care when making a left turn. It’s safest to let the motorcycle pass to avoid turning in front of the rider.

Pay special attention at intersections. Nearly one in three motorcycle fatalities happens at a roadway intersection.

Give driving your full attention. Even a momentary distraction, such as answering a phone call or changing the radio station, can have deadly consequences.

Look twice when changing lanes. Check mirrors, check blind spots, and always use turn signals.

Give motorcyclists room when passing them. Move over to the passing lane and don’t crowd the motorcyclist’s full lane.

Stay back. If you’re behind a motorcycle, always maintain a safe following distance. When a motorcyclist downshifts instead of applying the brake to slow down, it can catch drivers off guard since there are no brake lights to signal reduced speed.

Slow down. Obey posted speed limits and drive to conditions.

