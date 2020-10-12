Expand / Collapse search

Deputy, 2 women injured in 2-vehicle crash in north Harris County

Harris County
A Harris County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle and another vehicle were involved in a crash at Hopper and Aldine Westfield.

A deputy and two women were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in north Harris County.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Hopper and Aldine Westfield around 8 p.m. Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the patrol vehicle was traveling eastbound on Hopper, and a Chevy Equinox was traveling westbound on Hopper.

Authorities say both vehicles had a green light, but the Equinox failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn and was struck by the patrol vehicle.

A 27-year-old woman and 23-year-old woman in the Equinox were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The deputy was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the drivers did not show signs of intoxication.

