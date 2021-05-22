Deputies looking for man accused of shooting teen in north Harris County

article

A manhunt is underway for a gunman accused of shooting a teenager in north Harris County late Saturday afternoon.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called out to a shooting in the 10100 block of North Fwy near Spring, a little after 3:30 p.m.

That's where a teenager, about 16-years-old was found with a couple of gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the teen was walking across a parking lot when an unidentified man fired several shots at them before taking off.

Responding deputies placed two tourniquets on the teen but they're in stable condition but are working to take him to a hospital.

Meanwhile, the shooter is currently at large and described as Black, dressed in all black.

If you have any information on this incident that may help officers make an arrest, you're encouraged to call 713-222-8477.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP