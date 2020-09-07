Department of Public Safety on the scene of small plane crash in Brazoria County

Department of Public Safety troopers are on the scene of a crash after a small plane went down in Brazoria County.

Officials were notified about the crash around 11:55 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 6.

RELATED: MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS

According to the troopers, the airplane that went down is a MAULE fixed-wing single-engine plane.

Officials say that the pilot didn't suffer from any significant injuries.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTERS!