Department of Public Safety on the scene of small plane crash in Brazoria County
BRAZORIA COUNTY - Department of Public Safety troopers are on the scene of a crash after a small plane went down in Brazoria County.
Officials were notified about the crash around 11:55 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 6.
According to the troopers, the airplane that went down is a MAULE fixed-wing single-engine plane.
Officials say that the pilot didn't suffer from any significant injuries.