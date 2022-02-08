Department of Defense, along with HPD, conducting joint training in city of Houston

article

The Houston Police Department is advising residents that a training exercise is being conducted within the city of Houston.

According to a statement from HPD, "The Department of Defense, in conjunction with the Houston Police Department and other local and federal law enforcement agencies, is conducting training in the city of Houston through February 12."

HPD said residents may hear noise or see helicopters in the day and evening hours during the exercises.

Houston police added that the exercise was planned long in advance in cooperation with HPD and local authorities.

"It is not in response to any current world events and is expected to have minimal impact to our community."

Police said, "This type of collaborative training between local, state, and federal partners is very common as we continue to work to provide the best service to the public."

