Democratic National Convention Monday schedule — here are the virtual events to look out for

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) kicks off on Monday, Aug. 17. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this convention is an all-virtual event, meaning that anyone from home can watch.

Monday’s list of daytime DNC events includes meetings with prominent constituency councils and caucuses. Later in the evening, there will be remarks from notable politicians and lawmakers including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, former first lady Michelle Obama and Amy Klobuchar, U.S. senator and 2020 vice presidential candidate. All events are open to delegates and the general public.



Here is the list of scheduled DNC Monday events and their start times:

DAYTIME EVENTS

Hispanic Caucus Meeting

Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

Description: This is a meeting of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus — an official constituency caucus of the DNC — which “advocates for issues important to Hispanics through the Congressional legislative process,” according to its website.

Campaign Academy 2020: Campaign Fundamentals

Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

Description: This virtual training aims to give participants a “behind-the-scenes” look of political campaigns while preparing them with pertinent skills and knowledge related to campaign volunteer experiences, according to the Democratic National Convention website. Subsequent events in this series will also be held from Aug. 18-20.

Labor Council Meeting

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Description: This is a meeting of one of the DNC’s official constituency councils.

AAPI Caucus Meeting

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Description: This caucus advocates on behalf of issues important to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

Black Caucus Meeting

Time: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Description: According to its website, this organization is dedicated to ensuring African Americans and other marginalized groups in the U.S. “have the opportunity to achieve the American Dream.”

Interfaith Council Meeting

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT

Description: This event is a meeting of one of the DNC’s official constituency councils, according to the convention’s website.

Ethnic Council Meeting

Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

Description: According to its website, this group “stands for the immigrant heritage of America and gained its strength as far back as the 1930s by becoming the voice of working Americans.”

Youth Council Meeting

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

Description: Members of this council are all* *under the age of 36.According to an older website from Democrats.org, members of the council "work with young activists in their regions to push the mission of the Democratic Party and the message of President Barack Obama."

Women’s Caucus Meeting

Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Description: This caucus is one of the DNC’s official constituency caucuses and represents all Democratic women in the House of Representatives, according to its Twitter.

PRE-SHOW EVENTS

Behind the Rhyme presents Voice your Vote

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Description: This event is described as a live special that features appearances from artists and personalities who want to talk about issues at stake this election.

CONVENTION PROGRAM

Democratic National Convention: Day 1

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Description: This is when many Democratic leaders are set to speak, as well as the time when Maggie Rogers and Leon Bridges are each slated to perform. The full list of speakers is:

-Sen. Amy Klobuchar

-Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto

-Gov. Andrew Cuomo

-Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

-Rep. Jim Clyburn

-Convention Chairman Bennie Thompson

-Rep. Gwen Moore

-Sen. Doug Jones

Senator Bernie Sanders

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Description: This is when Sen. Bernie Sanders is slated to speak.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Description: This is when former first lady Michelle Obama is slated to speak.

