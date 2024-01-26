Police are searching for a man who they say slashed nearly a dozen tires at a Deer Park home.

The Deer Park Police Department shared surveillance video and photos of the man.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the suspect used a knife to puncture the sidewalls of 10 tires on the victim’s property.

MORE NEWS: 3 teens shot in SUV on Houston highway

They are asking for the public’s help to identify him. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Deer Park Police Department at 281-479-1511 or crimetips@deerparktx.org