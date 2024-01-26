Expand / Collapse search
Deer Park tire slashing suspect sought

Deer Park
Deer Park police looking for tire slasher

Deer Park police are searching for a man who they say was caught on camera slashing tires.

DEER PARK, Texas - Police are searching for a man who they say slashed nearly a dozen tires at a Deer Park home.

The Deer Park Police Department shared surveillance video and photos of the man.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the suspect used a knife to puncture the sidewalls of 10 tires on the victim’s property.

They are asking for the public’s help to identify him. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Deer Park Police Department at 281-479-1511 or crimetips@deerparktx.org 