A Deer Park teenager has died days after she was injured in a crash while walking home from school, her family says.

In a statement, the 17-year-old girl's family said that she was taken off of life support.

The Deer Park community was left reeling in the wake of the tragic crash on Tuesday afternoon.

A memorial forms where a teen was hit in a crash involving a suspected intoxicated driver.

Police say a driver, Leland Smith, was traveling northbound in the 2100 block of Georgia Avenue when he veered across two southbound lanes and struck a light pole.

Authorities say the light pole struck the high school student who was walking on the sidewalk. She was transported to the hospital by Life Flight.

Police say Smith’s truck kept traveling down the sidewalk for about 20 yards before it came to rest. He underwent a field sobriety test. Police say he was found to be impaired and was arrested for intoxication assault.

Police say the possibility of additional charges is being considered as the investigation continues.