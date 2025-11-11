The Brief A bus with Deer Park ISD students on board was involved in a crash, the sheriff says. No life-threatening injuries have been reported. One student may be taken to the hospital as a precaution.



A bus carrying several Deer Park ISD students was involved in a crash near Baytown, the Harris County Sheriff's Office says.

Deer Park bus crash

What we know:

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash occurred in the 6000 block of Thompson Road, near W. Cedar Bayou Lynchburg.

The crash involved a school bus and another vehicle.

The sheriff says around 31 Deer Park Junior High students and two adults were on the bus.

No life-threatening injuries have been reported.

The sheriff says one student may be taken to the hospital as a precaution.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how the crash occurred.