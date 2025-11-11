Deer Park ISD students involved in bus crash near Baytown, sheriff says
BAYTOWN, Texas - A bus carrying several Deer Park ISD students was involved in a crash near Baytown, the Harris County Sheriff's Office says.
Deer Park bus crash
What we know:
According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash occurred in the 6000 block of Thompson Road, near W. Cedar Bayou Lynchburg.
The crash involved a school bus and another vehicle.
The sheriff says around 31 Deer Park Junior High students and two adults were on the bus.
No life-threatening injuries have been reported.
The sheriff says one student may be taken to the hospital as a precaution.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear how the crash occurred.
The Source: The information in this article comes from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.