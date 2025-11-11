Expand / Collapse search

Deer Park ISD students involved in bus crash near Baytown, sheriff says

By
Published  November 11, 2025 8:51am CST
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston
Houston news today: Elderly man robbed, shot; search for missing father; government shutdown

Houston news today: Elderly man robbed, shot; search for missing father; government shutdown

The stories we're following today in Houston including a shooting that left an elderly man injured, the search for a missing father, the weather forecast and the latest on the government shutdown.

The Brief

    • A bus with Deer Park ISD students on board was involved in a crash, the sheriff says.
    • No life-threatening injuries have been reported.
    • One student may be taken to the hospital as a precaution.

BAYTOWN, Texas - A bus carrying several Deer Park ISD students was involved in a crash near Baytown, the Harris County Sheriff's Office says.

Deer Park bus crash

What we know:

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash occurred in the 6000 block of Thompson Road, near W. Cedar Bayou Lynchburg.

The crash involved a school bus and another vehicle.

The sheriff says around 31 Deer Park Junior High students and two adults were on the bus.

No life-threatening injuries have been reported.

The sheriff says one student may be taken to the hospital as a precaution.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how the crash occurred.

The Source: The information in this article comes from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Harris CountyDeer ParkBaytown