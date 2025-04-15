Deer Park HS student hits two others with their vehicle: police

The Brief Two Deer Park High School students were injured after another student struck them with their vehicle on Tuesday. The student driver was reportedly driving recklessly in the parking lot. Deer Park police arrested and charged the student.



Two Deer Park High School students are injured after another student struck them with their vehicle on Tuesday.

Deer Park HS student arrested

Lieutenant Brown with the Deer Park Police Department reported a student was driving recklessly around the parking lot.

While doing so, the student ran over a male and female student, says Lt. Brown.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

The students were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested the student driver, and they were charged with two counts of reckless aggravated assault.

What we don't know:

The identity of the students is unknown at this time.

What they're saying:

A letter was sent to parents on Tuesday regarding the incident saying, "At about 9:30 a.m. today, an accident took place in the southwest section of the Abshier Stadium parking lot. The accident involved a vehicle and two South Campus students who were walking across the parking lot toward the school. The vehicle circled across part of the parking lot and struck the two students.

School administrators and the school nurse responded immediately, and police and emergency crews also reported to the scene. The two students were stabilized by EMS crews and transported by ambulance to a local hospital. They were conscious and responsive after the incident, but both of them sustained injuries. Police are investigating the incident.

I know that you share our concern for the injured students, but due to privacy laws, we are not able to share any personal details about them. At this point, they appear to be in stable condition.

Students are following a special testing schedule today, so some of them were leaving South Campus at the time of the accident. Several students witnessed the incident or arrived at the scene soon after it took place. Witnessing this kind of event can be a very upsetting experience, and our counseling staff members are available to provide support for students.

Finally, I hope you’ll join our South Campus team in keeping the students in our thoughts and prayers.

Regards,

Kirk Taylor

Principal, Deer Park High School-South Campus"