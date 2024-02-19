A child was taken to the hospital after an early morning fire in Deer Park, officials say.

The fire was reported around 1:40 a.m. at a mobile home park in the 4400 block of Durant.

Firefighters say the occupants of the home were already outside when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters battle a fire on Durant in Deer Park.

However, a child, believed to be 10 years old, sustained significant burns and was airlifted to the hospital.

Two pets were also found dead inside the home.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The investigation is ongoing.