Houston police are investigating a body found.

According to police, a decomposed body was found in a field around 10:30 Friday morning. The body was found in the 4600 block of Branch Street near Cullen Boulevard.

Police believe the body found is a man.

No information has been released on the cause of death.

We will update with more information as it becomes available.