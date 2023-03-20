A death at the University of Houston has caused classes to be canceled Monday afternoon.

Details on what happened were not shared, due to sensitivity, but it happened at Agnes Arnold sometime Monday. University officials have confirmed there are no threats to the campus, however, classes and activities were canceled for the day.

MORE STORIES INVOLVING UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON

Additionally, all offices in the building were closed and employees will work remotely.

The university also shared the following resources for students in need:

"While we await official updates and during this time of loss, we are reminded of the importance of community," UH said in a statement. "We encourage those who feel they may need support to utilize the support resources available to members of the university community: