Death on University of Houston campus prompts class cancellations
HOUSTON - A death at the University of Houston has caused classes to be canceled Monday afternoon.
Details on what happened were not shared, due to sensitivity, but it happened at Agnes Arnold sometime Monday. University officials have confirmed there are no threats to the campus, however, classes and activities were canceled for the day.
MORE STORIES INVOLVING UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON
Additionally, all offices in the building were closed and employees will work remotely.
The university also shared the following resources for students in need:
"While we await official updates and during this time of loss, we are reminded of the importance of community," UH said in a statement. "We encourage those who feel they may need support to utilize the support resources available to members of the university community:
- UH Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) is available at (713) 743-5454 and is located in the Health 2 Building, Rm. 2005 (4349 Martin Luther King Blvd.) or Student Services Center 1 (SSC1), Rm. 226 (4365 Cougar Village Dr.).
- The "Let’s Talk" Program provides daily, easy access to informal confidential consultations with CAPS therapists. Locations and hours are available here.
- Wellness services are offered to faculty and staff through its Employee Assistance Program.
- Support and care are also available through the Student Health Center and the A.D. Bruce Religion Center.
- Academic HealthPlans opened our Academic Student Assistant Program (ASAP) to all UH students 24/7 FREE access for support.