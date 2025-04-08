The Brief A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead in a stabbing at a southwest Houston apartment complex. The man's live-in girlfriend told police her role in the incident and attempted life-saving measures, according to police. Houston police and Harris County District Attorney's Office decided to refer the case to a grand jury.



The deadly stabbing of a man will be referred to a grand jury after police spoke with a woman suspect, according to the Houston Police Department.

South Braeswood stabbing

Houston police were called to an apartment complex in the 9000 block of South Braeswood Boulevard around 7:50 a.m. on Monday.

A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead inside an apartment unit with a stab wound in his leg by paramedics.

Detectives reported the man's live-in girlfriend was the person who allegedly stabbed him.

According to police, she told investigators about her role in the incident. The woman called 911 and attempted life-saving measures before EMS arrived.

HPD spoke with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, and it was decided to refer the case to a grand jury for review.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.