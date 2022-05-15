Deadly shooting breaks out at flea market in north Harris County

article

A deadly shooting at flea market in north Harris County is under investigation Sunday afternoon.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says multiple shots were fired at the market in the 8700 block of Airline Drive, where thousands of patrons were.

The sheriff says multiple people were shot and two of them are confirmed dead at the scene. At least three other people have been transported to hospitals in unknown conditions.

He adds that the shooting "may have stemmed from an altercation between two parties that turned violent." Preliminary information indicates that the wounded were all likely participants in the altercation and no innocent bystanders were injured.

At least two pistols have been recovered.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.