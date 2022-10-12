Houston police say an altercation between men in two vehicles ended with a deadly shooting.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. Tuesday near Fuqua and Sabo in southeast Houston.

Officers arrived at the scene in the parking lot of a convenience store and found broken glass and shell casings.

While at the scene, police received a report that a man with a gunshot wound had been taken to a local hospital by private vehicle. He died at the hospital.

The investigation is still underway, but authorities believe there was an altercation between two groups of men from two vehicles before the shooting.

Investigators will speak with witnesses and search for surveillance video.