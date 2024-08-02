A motorcyclist is dead after a hit-and-run in northeast Houston late Thursday night, police report.

Houston Police Department officers received calls around 11:38 p.m. about a motorcycle crash near 5801 Mesa Drive.

HPD Sergeant Richards says a motorcyclist was at a red light when they were hit from behind by a gray Kia traveling at a high-rate of speed while heading northbound on Mesa at the Attwater Street intersection. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene Houston

According to witnesses, the driver of the Kia left the scene on foot.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.