Deadly Katy hotel shooting: Suspect turns himself in, claiming self-defense

The Brief An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting at a Katy hotel on Tuesday. The shooting occurred in the 14800 block of Katy Freeway. The suspect in the shooting turned himself in to authorities, claiming self-defense.



An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting at a hotel in Katy on Tuesday evening.

Katy hotel shooting: Shooting suspect turns himself in, claiming self-defense

What we know:

Officials said they were called out to the 14800 block of Katy Freeway in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, along with the fire department, they found a man had been shot at least one time.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities stated they learned that two males got into an argument, and that's when the shooting took place.

Another male fled the scene. However, authorities said the suspect turned himself in to Sugar Land police.

Officials stated the suspect is claiming self-defense.

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify the victim or the shooter in the incident.

What's next:

Authorities said they will be talking with the suspect, reviewing surveillance video, and talking to witnesses.

They'll then contact the District Attorney to determine how they want to proceed.