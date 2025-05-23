Suspect killed in deadly Houston officer-involved shooting on Wirt Road
HOUSTON - Houston police are on the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Houston, officials said.
What we know:
According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Wirt Road, just before 4 p.m.
Officials said the call came in as an officer assist.
Houston Police Department Homicide tells FOX 26, a suspect is dead on the scene.
Authorities said no officers were injured in the incident.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not identified the person dead on the scene.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.
The Source: Information from the Houston Police Department.