Suspect killed in deadly Houston officer-involved shooting on Wirt Road

Houston police are on the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Houston, officials said.

Houston officer-involved shooting: 1 dead following shooting on Wirt Road

What we know:

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Wirt Road, just before 4 p.m.

Officials said the call came in as an officer assist.

Houston Police Department Homicide tells FOX 26, a suspect is dead on the scene.

Authorities said no officers were injured in the incident.

Photo over the scene (Source: SkyFOX)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the person dead on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.