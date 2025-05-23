Expand / Collapse search

Suspect killed in deadly Houston officer-involved shooting on Wirt Road

Published  May 23, 2025 4:46pm CDT
The Brief

    • Houston police are on the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting.
    • Officials said the shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Wirt, just before 4 p.m.
    • Houston Police Department Homicide tells FOX 26, a suspect is dead on the scene.
    • No officers were injured in the incident. 

HOUSTON - Houston police are on the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Houston, officials said. 

What we know:

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Wirt Road, just before 4 p.m.

Officials said the call came in as an officer assist. 

Houston Police Department Homicide tells FOX 26, a suspect is dead on the scene. 

Authorities said no officers were injured in the incident. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the person dead on the scene. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 

The Source: Information from the Houston Police Department. 

