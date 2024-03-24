A motorcyclist was run over by another driver after reportedly falling off his motorcycle, Houston police say.

The deadly incident occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 7100 block of Cullen Blvd.

According to police, witnesses reported that the motorcyclist was revving his engine and attempting stunts in the roadway when he lost control of his motorcycle.

Houston police investigate a crash on Cullen Blvd.

Police say he reportedly fell off his motorcycle and was then hit by another driver who did not see him.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the other driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.