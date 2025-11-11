The Brief A motorcyclist died in a crash at Beltway 8 and SH 249 on Tuesday morning. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle that hit him was not intoxicated and is cooperating. No one's identity has been released.



A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in northwest Harris County on Tuesday morning.

Deadly motorcycle crash

What we know:

The crash occurred around 2:40 a.m. on the eastbound service road of Beltway 8 at SH 249.

According to the sheriff’s office, it appears the motorcyclist was stopped in the roadway when a car struck the motorcycle from behind.

A motorcyclist died in a crash at Beltway 8 and SH 249 on Nov. 11, 2025.

The rider was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the other car was not intoxicated and is cooperating with the investigation. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office says it’s unclear at this time if the light was red or green at the time of the crash.

No one involved in the crash has been identified.