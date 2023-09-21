Deputies are investigating a deadly crash in north Harris County on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Aldine Mail Route Road and Henry Road.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Photo: Harris County Sheriffs Office Vehicular Crimes Division

At least one person has died in the crash, the sheriff’s office says.

Henry Road has been closed, and eastbound traffic is being diverted through a parking lot.

"Please pray for those involved as well as their families," the HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.