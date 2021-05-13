Deadly evening shooting under investigation in NW Houston

article

The Houston Police Department is investigating following a deadly shooting in northwest Houston on Thursday evening, police said.

Officials said the shooting occurred on the 12400 block of Northwest Freeway around 7 p.m.

Authorities said it was reported a male victim was on a motorcycle stopped at a light.

That's when, police said, three other individuals pulled up on motorcycles and an altercation occurred between them.

At some point, shots were fired, police said.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three motorcycle riders fled the scene, police said.

Police said there is some indication the two groups may be from two different motorcycle gangs.

The victim's name has not been released.