Deadly early morning shooting near Alvin under investigation, victims identified

article

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deadly shooting morning shooting near Alvin, authorities said.



According to a release, the shooting occurred on the 2600 block of West FM 517 just after 3:30 a.m. Friday in the unincorporated area of Galveston County near Alvin.



When deputies arrived, they located two victims inside a home with gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on the scene.

The victims have been identified as Shaquan Evans of Houston, 18, and Edward Cossey, 20, of Pasadena, authorities said.



The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office said investigators are actively following up on leads.



No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information about this deadly shooting, you’re asked to contact the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 766-2322, select option 2, or call the Galveston County Crime Stoppers at (409) 763-8477.