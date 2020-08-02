Deadly crash under investigation in SW Houston

article

The Houston Police Department is investigating following a deadly early morning crash in southwest Houston.



Authorities said the crash occurred on the 8200 block of W. Sam Houston Parkway South, just after 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police said it was reported that a silver sedan was traveling northbound on the West Sam Houston

Parkway South feeder road when the vehicle lost control striking trees before coming to a stop.



A male passenger was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they believe the passenger is a juvenile.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



Witnesses told police they saw the driver, who police said could also be a juvenile, limping while fleeing the scene on foot.



No other details were released.