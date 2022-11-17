article

One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a mobile home trailer along US-90 in northeast Harris County, officials say.

All eastbound mainlanes of US-90 are blocked near Sheldon Road.

SkyFOX aerials showed a car lodged underneath the trailer in the shoulder of the road. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says one person is dead on the scene.

It’s not clear what led up to the deadly crash. An investigation is being conducted at the scene.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.