Deadly crash on North Freeway kills 1 after vehicle catches fire

One man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crashed and caught fire in the north Houston area late Sunday evening.

What we know:

Harris County Sergeant R. Dallas reports units were called to the 13700 block of North Freeway just after Rankin Road for a crash.

According to officials, a truck lost control while traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle went through the intersection then jumped on to the curb, riding the sidewall for about 200 yards.

The vehicle crashed into a pole and caught fire with the driver still trapped inside.

Sergeant Dallas says firefighters arrived at the scene to put the fire out and one man dead inside.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why the driver was driving at a high rate of speed.