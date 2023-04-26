Deadly crash near the Museum District involving 2 cars, police ask public to avoid area

Houston Police Department investigators are on the way to a fatal crash near the Museum District.

Details are limited at this time but, HPD says two cars were involved in a crash in the 4000 block of Fannin Street at Witchita Street.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APP BY CLICKING HERE

Preliminary info says one car was going southbound and had a green light while the second car was going southbound and possibly ran a red light.

The white car was struck and rolled over, officials said and the person in the car was ejected ou the vehicle.

This information is preliminary and therefore details could change. We will continue to update this story as it develops.