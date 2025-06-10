Deadly crash on I-69 in Downtown Houston involving 18-wheeler, car
HOUSTON - At least one person has died after a crash on I-69 in Downtown Houston on Tuesday morning.
Deadly crash in Downtown Houston
What we know:
The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-69 at the exit to I-10 around 3 a.m.
According to police, an 18-wheeler and a sedan were involved in the crash, and at least one person has died.
What we don't know:
Those involved in the crash have not been identified.
What's next:
Most lanes, including the exit lanes to I-10, are shut down while police investigate.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.