The Brief At least one person is dead after a crash on I-69 in Downtown Houston. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes at the I-10 exit. Several lanes are shut down while police investigate.



At least one person has died after a crash on I-69 in Downtown Houston on Tuesday morning.

Deadly crash in Downtown Houston

What we know:

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-69 at the exit to I-10 around 3 a.m.

According to police, an 18-wheeler and a sedan were involved in the crash, and at least one person has died.

What we don't know:

Those involved in the crash have not been identified.

What's next:

Most lanes, including the exit lanes to I-10, are shut down while police investigate.