Deadly crash in NW Harris County shuts down traffic on Cypresswood

A deadly crash in northwest Harris County has shut down traffic Monday afternoon.

Authorities have responded to the scene at Champion Forest Drive and Cypresswood Drive in reference to a two-vehicle crash.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reports one vehicle also struck a tree.

EMS arrived at the scene and confirmed a driver dead at the scene.

Pct. 4 says the westbound lanes of Cypresswood Drive are completely shut down.

Motorists should avoid the area and use a different route, if possible.

