Deadly crash in NW Harris County shuts down traffic on Cypresswood
article
HOUSTON - A deadly crash in northwest Harris County has shut down traffic Monday afternoon.
Authorities have responded to the scene at Champion Forest Drive and Cypresswood Drive in reference to a two-vehicle crash.
Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reports one vehicle also struck a tree.
CLICK HERE FOR CURRENT TRAFFIC CONDITIONS
EMS arrived at the scene and confirmed a driver dead at the scene.
Pct. 4 says the westbound lanes of Cypresswood Drive are completely shut down.
Motorists should avoid the area and use a different route, if possible.
Advertisement