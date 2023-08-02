One person has died after a crash in north Harris County on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred along the westbound N Sam Houston Parkway feeder road at TC Jester.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a deadly crash along the N Sam Houston Pkwy feeder road.

At least two SUVs appear to have been involved in the crash near the intersection.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says one person was confirmed deceased at the scene.

The westbound lanes of the feeder road are closed while deputies investigate the crash.