DEA hosts National Drug Take Back Event this weekend across the country

The Drug Enforcement Agency is conducting their DEA National Drug Take Back program this weekend for anyone looking to dispose of old or unused medications.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Take Back Day is a free event for communities nationwide to properly disposed of old and unneeded medications safely and anonymously.

The proper disposal of unneeded drugs saves lives and protects the environment and the overall community.

During the last event in October 2022, a total weight of 647,163 pounds or 324 tons of medications were collected nationally.

To find a collection site near you, click here.