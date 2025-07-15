David Adickes, artist behind iconic Houston sculptures, dies at 98

The Brief Artist David Adickes has died at 98. He was born in Huntsville, Texas, and his career took him around the world. He created the massive Sam Houston statue in Huntsville and the giant presidential busts seen around Houston.



Renowned Texas painter and sculptor David Adickes has passed away at 98.

David Adickes’ global career

The backstory:

Adickes was born in Huntsville in 1927. After serving in the Air Corps and then finishing a math and physics degree in Huntsville, he turned to art school.

His art career took him abroad, studying in Paris for two years and exhibiting in galleries and museums around the world.

Creating iconic Houston art

Local perspective:

You can’t miss his massive sculptures. He created the 67-foot-tall sculpture of Sam Houston in Huntsville.

His series of 18-foot-tall busts of the U.S. presidents from George Washington to Barack Obama can be spotted around Houston.

Large busts of President Obama and Bush sit next to each other at David Adickes Sculpturworx in Houston. (Photo by James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images)

His larger-than-life Beatles statues can be seen at 8th Wonder Brewery.

The "We Love Houston" sculpture.

He also created the iconic We Love Houston sign.