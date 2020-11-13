Data on Texas drivers breached earlier this year, what can you do?

A software company announced in a press release that data on Texas drivers was breached earlier this year. The company, Vertafore, made the announcement on its website, blaming the breach on human error.

The files, which included driver information for licenses issued before February 2019, contained Texas driver license numbers, as well as names, dates of birth, addresses, and vehicle registration histories. They did not contain any Social Security numbers or financial account information.

No information misuse has been identified at this time, according to Vertafore.

"Vertafore takes data privacy and security very seriously. The company has safeguards to protect its information and systems, with dedicated internal teams and partnerships with leading external firms. Vertafore recently determined that as a result of human error, three data files were inadvertently stored in an unsecured external storage service that appears to have been accessed without authorization."

Vertafore says it has secured the potentially affected files and has been investigating the extent to which data may have been impacted. A leading consulting firm with expertise in these matters is assisting in the investigation, and Vertafore has reported the matter to the Texas Attorney General, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, and U.S. federal law enforcement.

WHAT CAN YOU DO?

If you believe you are a victim of fraud or identity theft, you should contact your local law enforcement agency, your state’s attorney general, or the Federal Trade Commission.

Vertafore has also set up a dedicated website and call center with additional information about this event, thier response, and these services. The call center can be reached by calling 888-479-3560 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.