Daniel Perry sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder of Austin protester in 2020

A Travis County judge sentenced Daniel Perry to 25 years in prison for the murder of Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster in July 2020.

On Tuesday, May 9, Perry's defense asked the judge to consider a sentence of 10 years, however, the state asked for a sentence of at least 25 years.

On April 7, a Travis County jury found Perry guilty of murder in the July 2020 death of Black Lives Matter protestor Garrett Foster, and not guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly threatening to drive his vehicle towards another person.

On May 3, a Travis County judge rejected Daniel Perry's request for a new trial. His counsel originally filed the request on April 11, alleging in court documents that key evidence was kept from jurors.

The defense had filed a motion for a new trial four days after the verdict, claiming there was jury misconduct and outside influence that tainted the deliberation process. This included a juror printing out research during a break and presenting it to the other jurors.

The state had a chance to argue the claims made in the motion. One state lawyer reminded the judge doing research is not illegal, therefore, Perry should not be granted a new trial.

However, his sentencing may not matter as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for a pardon for the former Army sergeant in a statement posted to social media less than 24 hours after the verdict was handed down.

In Texas, the Governor can only act on a recommendation by the Board of Pardons and Paroles, but state law does allow Abbott to request the board determine if Perry should be granted a pardon.

The Board later sent FOX 7 Austin a statement about the possibility of a pardon:

"Chairman Gutierrez, the Presiding Officer of the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has received a request from Governor Abbott asking for an expedited investigation, along with a recommendation as to a pardon for U.S. Army Sergeant Daniel Perry. The board will be commencing that investigation immediately. Upon completion, the board will report to the governor on the investigation and make recommendations to the governor. The Board has no further comment."

Travis County DA José Garza has also written to the Board to request an appointment ‘to present evidence considered by the jury’ in the trial. He also wants the Board to hear from the victim's family.